2017 Brand New Banger by Epixode X Goldkay

International UK based "British got talent" artist Gold Kay kicks off the year with a hot music collaboration with award winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Epixode on a new music joint christened "Fire".

"Fire" is a masterpiece by all standards as the two geniuses deliver implausibly, parading their versatility and lyrical prowess on this Guilty Beatz produced song.

Download and listen below

https://soundcloud.com/gbevumusicgroup-729069899/fire-goldkay-x-epixode-prod-guiltybeatz