Audio Report | 8 January 2017 09:50 CET
2017 Brand New Banger by Epixode X Goldkay
International UK based "British got talent" artist Gold Kay kicks off the year with a hot music collaboration with award winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Epixode on a new music joint christened "Fire".
"Fire" is a masterpiece by all standards as the two geniuses deliver implausibly, parading their versatility and lyrical prowess on this Guilty Beatz produced song.
Download and listen below
https://soundcloud.com/gbevumusicgroup-729069899/fire-goldkay-x-epixode-prod-guiltybeatz
