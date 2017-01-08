Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Audio Report | 8 January 2017 09:50 CET

2017 Brand New Banger by Epixode X Goldkay

By Gbevu Music Group

International UK based "British got talent" artist Gold Kay kicks off the year with a hot music collaboration with award winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Epixode on a new music joint christened "Fire".

"Fire" is a masterpiece by all standards as the two geniuses deliver implausibly, parading their versatility and lyrical prowess on this Guilty Beatz produced song.

Download and listen below
https://soundcloud.com/gbevumusicgroup-729069899/fire-goldkay-x-epixode-prod-guiltybeatz

