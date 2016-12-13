The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Opinion/Feature | 13 December 2016 22:10 CET

Jullie Jay-Kanz Writes: How Young Ladies Are Being Raped At Night Clubs & Events

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

According to hospital and police reports young ladies of today are being raped in the various night clubs and bars and at parties using Rohypnol tablets.

Rohypnol, is presently being used as a date rape drug by rapists at night clubs and events with other common names such as ; Forget-me pill, Mexican Valium, R2 ,Roche Roofies, Roofinol , Rope, Rophies, Reynolds & more.

Rohypnol users often describe its effects as paralyzing. The effects start twenty to thirty minutes after taking the drug, latest within two hours and may persist for eight or even twelve hours.

The victim can be so incapacitated (stiff) that they can collapse. They lie on the floor with eyes opened, able to observe events but completely unable to move. Afterwards, memory is impaired and they cannot recall any of what happened.

Also,the victim experiences loss of muscle control, confusion, drowsiness and partial amnesia(unable to recall events or procedures)

At the club or event, Rohypnol tablet is administered by dropping it into the target's drink.

Rohypnol, previously dissolves rapidly and easily in drinks, leaving no taste and no change in color which makes it impossible to detect.

Now the drug has been formulated as a caplet that is light green with a blue core. The manufacturer instituted this change to help identify tampered drinks at clubs. When dissolved in clear liquids the blue core will turn the clear liquid to blue.

However, when dissolved in darker-colored liquids, the blue dye may not be noticeable. Generic versions of Rohypnol may not contain the blue dye.

There has already been several reports of ladies being raped using this technique, and hence caution needs to be taken by all young girls to prevent falling victims of such.

