#JigweAwards2016: Here Are The Nominees
Viasat1 has released the official nominees for the 2016 edition of Jigwe Awards which comes off on Thursday, December 22 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
In all, the 2016 edition of the flagship spoof awards will have 26 categories. The event will honour key personalities, individuals and organisations that have attracted the most headlines and have been the most talked about for various reasons during the year.
As expected, the 2016 Jigwe Awards has unveiled some very interesting categories with diverse personalities making the nominees list. Keenly contested among them is the Jigwe Celebrity Couple category which has Shatta Wale & Shatta Michy, Sarkodie & Tracy Sarkcess, Kwaw Kese & Pokuaa, Okyeame Quophi & Stacey Amoateng, Chris Attoh & Damilola and Okyeame Kwame & Annica, nominated.
The popular Malafaka video by Rashida stands tall in snatching the Jigwe Viral Video award, which was won last year by Mimi for her Give us a blake video. Another strong contender is GHOne presenter, Kafui Dey who was caught on camera dozing off during an interview.
The Jigwescomes off at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday, December 22, and it will be LIVE on TV and online from 7:00 a.m. Viewers can participate in the nomination process and the voting process by following Viasat1 on social media and sharing comments with #JigweAwards2016.
Below is the full nominees list.
JIGWE AWARDS CATEGORIES
- JIGWE CELEBRITY SLAYER (FEMALE)
- Nana Ekua Addo
- Selly Galley
- Joselyn Dumas
- Sandra Ankobiah
- Berla Mundi
- JIGWE CELEBRITY SLAYER (MALE)
- Kofi Kapito
- OkyeameKwame
- Bola Ray
- K. K. D
- Too Sweet Annan
- JIGWE SIX PACKER
- Obour
- Kofi Adjorlolo
- Sam Mens
- Papa Nii
- Oto Kunor
- D-Black
- JIGWE OCIAL MEDIA ANKA
- Moesha Buduong
- Achipalago
- Benedicta Gafah
- Empress Jamila
- Maima (Yes Im Beautiful)
- JIGWE MUSIC GROUP OF THE YEAR
- VVIP
- 4 X 4
- PRAYE
- Galaxy
- Ruff & Smooth
- Keche
- JIGWE RUMOURED CELEBRITY COUPLE
- Berla Mundi and EL
- Sandra Ankobiah and Paedae
- Yvonne Nelson and Bisa Kdei
- Nana Aba Anamoah and Wanlov
- JIGWE ARTISTE (MALE)
- Sarkodie
- Shatta Wale
- Stonebwoy
- BisaKdei
- E.L
- Manifest
- JIGWE ARTISTE (FEMALE)
- Mzvee
- Becca
- Efya
- Wiyaala
- Itz Tiffany
- JIGWE NEW ACT (DISCOVERY)
- Fancy Gadam
- Lekzydecomic
- Ebony
- John Pesah (Drogba)
- Franisca Oteng Mensah (Youngest MP)
- JIGWE BACHELOR
- DKB
- John Dumelo
- Patrice Amegashie
- James Gardiner
- Too Sweet Annan
- JIGWE BACHELORETTE
- Nana Aba Anamoah
- Berla Mundi
- Chantelle Asante
- Jackie Appiah
- Sandra Ankobiah
- JIGWE FAMILY
- Osei Bonsu Family
- Nsiah Appau Family
- Rawlings Family
- Mahama Family
- Akufo-Addo Family
- JIGWE ATHLETE
- Ghana Black Queens
- Christian Amoah
- Richard Osei
- Game Boy Tagoe
- Nii Commey
- JIGWE RTG
- Reggie Rockstone
- Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings
- Akosua Agyapong
- Stephanie Benson
- Gena West
- JIGWE BODACIOUS STEATOPYGOUS
- Moesha Boduong
- Anna Spio
- Lydia Forson
- Lordina Mahama
- Jocelyn Dumas
- JIGWE CELEBRITY COUPLE
- Shatta Wale & Shatta Michy
- Sarkodie & Tracy Sarkcess
- Kwaw Kese & Pokuaa
- Okyeame Quophi & Stacey Amoateng
- Chris Attoh & Damilola
- Okyeame Kwame & Annica
- JIGWE KPAKPAKPA
- Kokui Hanson
- Anita Erskine
- Berla Mundi
- Samuel Atta- Mensah
- DKB
- JIGWE BEST DRESSED POLITICIAN
- Yoofi Grant
- Kojo Adu Asare
- Ebi Bright
- President John Mahama
- Aseidu Nketia
- JIGWE VIRAL VIDEO
- Gifty Oseis Make-Up Wahala
- Pastor Talks About His Virginity
- Rashida Malafaka Video
- Mahama Corruption
- Obinim Translation
- Kafui Dey sleeps on set
- JIGWE NEWS HEADLINER
- Montie 3
- Guantanamo Detainees
- EC & Charlotte Osei
- Obinims Arrest
- Ghana & Martin Amidu Against Woyome
- JIGWE SPIRITUAL HEADLINER
- Owusu Bempah Predicts Election
- Emmanuel Martey Bribery issue
- Kumchacha Vrs Counselor Lutherdot
- Obinim and his interpreter
- JIGWE CELEBRITY FEUD
- Zynell Zuh Vrs Nana Akua Addo
- Diamond Appiah Vrs Afia Schwar
- Shirley Frimpong Manso Vrs DKB
- Afia Schwar Vrs Kenpong
- Sarkodie Vrs M.anifest
- JIGWE PROMISE OF THE YEAR
- 1 Village 1 Dam
- 1 Constituency $1M
- 1 Fisherman 1 Sea (Akua Donkor)
- Prompt Death Certificate for Deceased Muslims (Hassan Ayariga)
- 1 District 1 Factory
- JIGWE VIRAL IMAGE
- Kalyppo
- Jake the Student
- Oko the Chef
- Dubai Circle
- Athur Allen (Ghana Jollof Vrs Nigerian Jollof)
- JIGWE CELEBRITY ENDORSER
- John Dumelo
- A-Plus
- Agya Koo
- Mzbel
- Chief Dele Momodu