JigweAwards2016: Here Are The Nominees

Viasat1 has released the official nominees for the 2016 edition of Jigwe Awards which comes off on Thursday, December 22 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

In all, the 2016 edition of the flagship spoof awards will have 26 categories. The event will honour key personalities, individuals and organisations that have attracted the most headlines and have been the most talked about for various reasons during the year.

As expected, the 2016 Jigwe Awards has unveiled some very interesting categories with diverse personalities making the nominees list. Keenly contested among them is the Jigwe Celebrity Couple category which has Shatta Wale & Shatta Michy, Sarkodie & Tracy Sarkcess, Kwaw Kese & Pokuaa, Okyeame Quophi & Stacey Amoateng, Chris Attoh & Damilola and Okyeame Kwame & Annica, nominated.

The popular Malafaka video by Rashida stands tall in snatching the Jigwe Viral Video award, which was won last year by Mimi for her Give us a blake video. Another strong contender is GHOne presenter, Kafui Dey who was caught on camera dozing off during an interview.

The Jigwescomes off at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday, December 22, and it will be LIVE on TV and online from 7:00 a.m. Viewers can participate in the nomination process and the voting process by following Viasat1 on social media and sharing comments with #JigweAwards2016.

Below is the full nominees list.

JIGWE AWARDS CATEGORIES

