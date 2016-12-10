New Music: Ccioma - Ccioma's Carol (Prod. By SMJ)

Rox Nation's lead female vocalist, Ccioma has debut a stimulating and jaw cracking Christmas tone titled Ccioma's Carol. The Ccioma's Carol Medley is a fun IgboHip accent fusion of popular Christmas songs, inspired by the season and Ccioma's childhood church memories.

She worked with Tim Godfrey and Xtreme as one of their lead vocalist and was featured in songs like Ko Ma Si, and Na You Be God, amongst others.

The SMJ produced song, is very different, so hilarious and also gets you dancing.

Share the fun, make merry and carol up this season.

follow Ccioma on twitter and Instagram @Ccioma, on Facebook via

MY NJO LINK:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/157683/ccioma-carol-medley