Celebrities Storm Polling Stations

Ghanaian entertainers were not left out of Ghana's 2016 general elections which took place on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

A number of them came to exercise their civic responsibility by voting.

Among those who voted were Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Joselyn Dumas, Brenda Bonsu, Adu Safowaah, Sandra Ankobiah, Jeremy Van-Garshon, Becca, comedian DKB, Flowking Stone and M.anifest.

“Go out and vote. Vote for Ghana,” Nana Ama McBrown said on Instagram Wednesday afternoon when she posted a video of herself voting.

“Yup! No long queues, no time wasted at all. I have voted in 4 minutes…No! no one queued for me. What are you waiting for? Go out there and vote for Ghana. #Ghanacedecides well done to Madam Charllotte Osei,” Joselyn Dumas also said when she posted photos of herself in a queue.

DKB voted at the St Andrew's polling station at Madina, while actress Adu Safowaah also cast hers at the Ayawaso Central polling station at Alajo in Accra.

Ahead of the elections, a number of Ghanaian entertainers and celebrities declared open support for some particular parties.

They included John Dumelo, James Gardiner, Roselyn Ngissah, Beverly Afaglo and Mzbel who declared for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Agya Koo, Socrate Safo, Bibi Bright and a host of others also endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A chunk of the entertainers also remained neutral and kept urging Ghanaians and their followers to go to the polls and vote.

An example is Yvonne Nelson who has one of the biggest social media following in the country. She posted a peace messages and urged the youth to vote wisely.

Socrates Sarfo

“If you are a first time voter, especially if you just turned 18, VOTE wisely….do some research about GH, read and update yourselves on what’s going on….again VOTE WISELY…..don’t waste your vote. DON'T waste your vote on a candidate’s appearance and other silly things!!! The POWER is in your hands,” Yvonne said on Instagram.

Polls opened across the country early Wednesday as long queues of voters cast their ballot in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Thousands queued as early as 12:00 midnight, seven hours before polls were due to open, to vote in the highly-anticipated elections.

Some 15,703,890 registered voters were expected have cast their ballot at about 29,000 polling stations to elect a new president and 275 members of parliament.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )





