The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 8 December 2016 13:17 CET

Music: Tentik (@Tentik_RGM) gods Of The Arena (Prod By Dansoon)

By Emoghene Okeoghene

To celebrate African Hip Hop Legend Modenine, Multi Talented Rapper “Tentik” drops a song titled “gods Of The Arena” extoling the virtues of the Veteran Lyricist.

According to Tentik, “Modenine is a god eMCee and deserves to be celebrated for the work he has put in consistently for more than a decade now and for always holding it down for Hip Hop regardless of the musical climate of the continent”.

In an industry where Icons and their impact on the industry is not recognized and celebrated, Someone that gave us one of the finest & most critically acclaimed Hip Hop Album in Africa (E' Pluribus Unum "One Amongst Many" -2006) and other classic bodies of work, it is only befitting that Modenine should be celebrated.

Connect On Twitter & Instagram @Tentik_RGM

Download Links
http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/xqoruvvvdhc0/gods%20of%20the%20arena?d=1

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155695

https://soundcloud.com/tentik_rgm/gods-of-the-arena

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

One does not know the value of water until the well gets dry.
By: Diplomatic Zee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img