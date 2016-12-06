The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Celebrity | 6 December 2016 20:31 CET

Kalsoume Sinare Declares Support For NDC

Source: Asempanews.com

Actress Kalsoume Sinare has declared support for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as Ghanaians gear up to vote tomorrow.

Retired model and wife of former Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe was conspicuously captured cheering on her brother Alhaji Saeed Sinare while he vigorously campaigned at the NDC rally held yesterday at the Accra Sport Stadium.

The video mostly expressed in Hausa language showed Alhaji Sinare raining praises on President Mahama and the ruling NDC.

“Victory for the NDC is a done deal … and I want NPP to know and understand that, whether they like it or not, we will retain power in this year’s elections,” he said.

The duo charged Zongo communities to show President Mahama their support by voting massively for the NDC.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Celebrity

The eyes have undressed things that hands have dressed.
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img