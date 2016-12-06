Kalsoume Sinare Declares Support For NDC

Actress Kalsoume Sinare has declared support for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as Ghanaians gear up to vote tomorrow.

Retired model and wife of former Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe was conspicuously captured cheering on her brother Alhaji Saeed Sinare while he vigorously campaigned at the NDC rally held yesterday at the Accra Sport Stadium.

The video mostly expressed in Hausa language showed Alhaji Sinare raining praises on President Mahama and the ruling NDC.

“Victory for the NDC is a done deal … and I want NPP to know and understand that, whether they like it or not, we will retain power in this year’s elections,” he said.

The duo charged Zongo communities to show President Mahama their support by voting massively for the NDC.