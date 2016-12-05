Peace FM, UTV, Others Gear Up For Elections Coverage

As part of its efforts to provide a comprehensive and extensive reportage on the elections on Wednesday, Ghana's leading Akan-speaking radio station, Peace FM, will deploy the largest news crew across the country to cover the elections.

The news editor of Peace FM, Emmanuel Bekoe, in an interview with BEATWAVES last Saturday disclosed that the Despite Group has trained 292 reporters, comprising of student journalists from the various journalism institutions, together with its regional correspondents to accurately cover events during and after the elections.

He hinted that over the years, Peace FM and its affiliate stations have been known to carry out in-depth coverage of national events ranging from flood situations, elections and the likes.

“For Wednesday's elections coverage, the radio listeners as well as UTV viewers can expect a whole lot from us. We have spent the past couple weeks doing a lot of strategising on the ground making sure that both our radio and television stations provide both listeners and viewers with a comprehensive and extensive reportage on the election,” he highlighted.

Emmanuel Bekoe hinted that in addition to the radio and television coverage, there will also be online uploads of photos, videos and updates on peacefmonoline.com.

He said the online coverage of the elections features reports of all electioneering activities happening across the country.

By George Clifford Owusu