Andre Ayew Named In FourFourTwo's Top 50 Players

Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew has been named in FourFourTwo’s English Football League (EFL) top 50 stars of the 2019/2020 season.

The Swansea City vice skipper placed 30th on the list by the magazine after an inspiring season with the Swans.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure for Steve Cooper's side scoring 12 goals with 5 assists in all competitions.

However, his brilliant form has been halted by the outbreak of Coronavirus in the U.K.#

The former West Ham and Olympique Marseille man is ranked among the likes of ex-Manchester star, Wayne Rooney, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, Leeds United striker, Patrick Bamford and young British talent, Jude Bellingham as some of the leading lights in the English Championship.

Below is the full-list of FourFourTwo’s Top 50 Football League players for the 2019/20 season:

50 – Callum O’Hare 49 – Danny Mayor 48 – Michael Ihiekwe 47 – Lee Tomlin 46 – Perry Ng 45 – Lee Jacobson 44 – Patrick Bauer 43 – Nicky Maynard 42 – Paddy Madden 41 – Ben Whiteman 40 – Cauley Woodrow 39 – Joseph Mills 38 – James Henry 37 – Charlie Kirk 36 – Jed Wallace 35 – Armand Gnanduillet 34 – James Norwood 33 – Brice Samba 32 – Steven Fletcher 31 – Nicky Law 30 – Andre Ayew 29 – Cameron Brannagan 28 – Lewis Grabban 27 – Eoin Doyle 26 – Nahki Wells 25 – Chris Maguire 24 – Ronan Curtis 23 – Joe Allen 22 – Marcus Maddison 21 – Patrick Bamford 20 – Joe Lolley 19 – Karlan Grant 18 – Jude Bellingham 17 – Jake Livermore 16 – Grady Diangana 15 – Matty Cash 14 – Ivan Toney 13 – Pablo Hernandez 12 – Pontus Jansson 11 – Ben White 10 – Bradley Dack 9 – Romaine Sawyers 8 – Tom Cairney 7 – Wayne Rooney 6 – Ollie Watkins 5 – Ebe Eze 4 – Matheus Pereira 3 – Said Benrahma 2 – Kalvin Phillips 1 – Aleksandar Mitrovic