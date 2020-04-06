Andre Ayew Named In FourFourTwo's Top 50 Players

Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew has been named in FourFourTwo’s English Football League (EFL) top 50 stars of the 2019/2020 season.
The Swansea City vice skipper placed 30th on the list by the magazine after an inspiring season with the Swans.
The 29-year-old has been a key figure for Steve Cooper's side scoring 12 goals with 5 assists in all competitions.
However, his brilliant form has been halted by the outbreak of Coronavirus in the U.K.#
The former West Ham and Olympique Marseille man is ranked among the likes of ex-Manchester star, Wayne Rooney, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, Leeds United striker, Patrick Bamford and young British talent, Jude Bellingham as some of the leading lights in the English Championship.
Below is the full-list of FourFourTwo’s Top 50 Football League players for the 2019/20 season:
50 – Callum O’Hare
49 – Danny Mayor
48 – Michael Ihiekwe
47 – Lee Tomlin
46 – Perry Ng
45 – Lee Jacobson
44 – Patrick Bauer
43 – Nicky Maynard
42 – Paddy Madden
41 – Ben Whiteman
40 – Cauley Woodrow
39 – Joseph Mills
38 – James Henry
37 – Charlie Kirk
36 – Jed Wallace
35 – Armand Gnanduillet
34 – James Norwood
33 – Brice Samba
32 – Steven Fletcher
31 – Nicky Law
30 – Andre Ayew
29 – Cameron Brannagan
28 – Lewis Grabban
27 – Eoin Doyle
26 – Nahki Wells
25 – Chris Maguire
24 – Ronan Curtis
23 – Joe Allen
22 – Marcus Maddison
21 – Patrick Bamford
20 – Joe Lolley
19 – Karlan Grant
18 – Jude Bellingham
17 – Jake Livermore
16 – Grady Diangana
15 – Matty Cash
14 – Ivan Toney
13 – Pablo Hernandez
12 – Pontus Jansson
11 – Ben White
10 – Bradley Dack
9 – Romaine Sawyers
8 – Tom Cairney
7 – Wayne Rooney
6 – Ollie Watkins
5 – Ebe Eze
4 – Matheus Pereira
3 – Said Benrahma
2 – Kalvin Phillips
1 – Aleksandar Mitrovic
