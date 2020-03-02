ModernGhanalogo

02.03.2020 Swimming

Ghana Ready To Host African Swimming Championship

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The 7th edition of the African Zone 2 Swimming Championships to be hosted by the Ghana Swimming Association comes up at the Bukom International Pool inside the Trust Sports Emporium.

The event brings 22 nations within West Africa and Central Africa. It is a FINA approved Olympic Qualifier. The event would include both Pool and Open Water Championships from the 5th to 7th of March 2020 and 8th of March 2020 respectively.

All swimming fans are invited.
