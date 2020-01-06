Akufo-Addo Breaks Ground For Alajo AstroTurf

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday cut sod for the construction of an AstroTurf at Alajo in Accra.

The project is under the One Constituency, One Million Dollar initiative of the government and will be financed by the Coastal Development Authority.

The artificial football park is expected to deepen efforts aimed at encouraging the youth to take up sports.

When completed, the facility will have a standard pitch, an 11-aside full pitch of 98 by 58 square meters and floodlights.

Member of Parliament for the area, Henry Quartey, said he is hopeful that the sports facility will bring about the unearthing of talents in the area.

“I think that selecting AstroTurf as a project for this constituency is apt. It is going to unearth the hidden talents in the Zongo Youth in this constituency. My prayer is that the Youth Ministry together with the Minister of Youth and Sports will work hand-in-hand with me so that as we continue to unearth the hidden talents in the youth in this constituency, we will be able to help them develop their talents and then represent our country, both internally, externally and at the higher level so that together we can work and bring success to this country,” he told Citi FM.

The projected is expected to be completed in six months.