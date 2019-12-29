ModernGhanalogo

29.12.2019 Football News

PL: Chelsea Score Two Late Goals To Beat Arsenal

By BBC
Chelsea scored two late goals to secure a stunning London derby win at Arsenal in Mikel Arteta's first home game as Gunners boss.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 13th Premier League goal of the season, a glancing header following Calum Chambers' flick from Mesut Ozil's corner, put Arsenal ahead at Emirates Stadium.

In a fiesty derby, which saw nine players booked, Chelsea were gifted an equaliser when keeper Bernd Leno missed Mason Mount's free-kick allowing substitute Jorginho to tap home.

Chelsea won it through Tammy Abraham's first-time shot from Willian's pass.

Arsenal, who lost Chambers to injury in the first half, will start 2020 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and without a Premier League home win since 6 October.
