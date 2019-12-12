Manny Pacquiao Gets College Diploma

The average starting salary for a college graduate is $50,000 ... so good news, Manny Pacquiao -- you're finally gonna make some money!

The 40-year-old boxing superstar just got his diploma from the University of Makati in the Philippines, joining more than 400 other graduates Wednesday at a massive ceremony in his home country.

Pac only announced his decision to attend Makati to try and earn a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science (Local Govt.) earlier this year ... so he clearly moved fast through the program!

Of course, Manny is a Senator in the Philippines -- so, guess it's good he's learning more about his field, right?

After the graduation, Manny issued a statement about his achievement ... saying, "It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams."

He added, "I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall."

"Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties.

FYI, Manny has reportedly made around $500 million in his celebrated boxing career -- with a possible mega-rematch with Floyd Mayweather on the horizon.

But yeah, stay in school kids.