FIFA Impressed With Ghana FA Elections

FIFA representative and observer Luka Nikola has congratulated newly elected Ghana FA president, Kurt Okraku after being voted as the new Ghana FA boss.

The Dreams FC Executive Chairman emerged winner after three rounds of voting and was endorsed by 93 delegates following the decision of his closest rival George Afriyie to concede defeat.

Mr Okraku succeeds former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned after a documentary titled Number 12 uncovered widespread corruption within his administration.

According to Nikola, he was generally impressed with the manner in which the election was conducted.

“On behalf of FIFA congratulations to the new President Mr Kurt Okraku and the entire executive council for being elected.

"We were here today as observers for FIFA and we observed a very transparent, democratic and well organized elective congress,” he told Citi Sports.

The election of Okraku now paves way for the start of the Ghana Premier League which has been slated for the 3rd of November.

Mr Okraku pledged to make the game of football attractive again especially to the corporate world