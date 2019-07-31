Algeria Coach Djamel Belmadi Shortlisted For FIFA 2019 Coach Of The Year
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Algeria coach, Djamel Belmadi has been nominated for the best men’s coach at the Best FIFA Football Awards.
The Algerian led his country to lift the Africa Cup of Nations early this month, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final.
England manager Phil Neville and US head coach Jill Ellis have also been nominated for best men’s coach and best women’s coach respectively.
Ellis, who this week announced she will step down, guided the US women’s team to back-to-back World Cup titles.
Neville led the Lionesses to a fourth-place finish in France.
Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have been nominated for the best men’s coach award.
English-born Paul Riley is also nominated as the manager of women’s side North Carolina Courage.
The top 10 best women’s players will be revealed at 14:00 BST, with the men’s an hour later.
The public will vote from the shortlists in each category, with the winners revealed on 23 September.
Full women’s coaches shortlist:
Phil Neville, England
Jill Ellis, United States
Milena Bertolini, Italy
Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden
Futoshi Ikeda, Japan
Antonia Is, Spain
Joe Montemurro, Arsenal
Reynald Pedros, Lyon
Paul Riley, North Carolina Courage
Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands
Full men’s coaches shortlist:
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham
Djamel Belmadi, Algeria
Didier Deschamps, France
Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate
Ricardo Gareca, Peru
Fernando Santos, Portugal
Erik Ten Hag, Ajax
Tite, Brazil