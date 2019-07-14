VIDEO: Madagascar Team Given Hero’s Welcome Following Dream AFCON Campaign

The team that represented Madagascar at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has been given a hero’s welcome back at home despite being eliminated at the quarter-finals stage.

The debutants defied all odds to enjoy a good campaign at this year’s continental showdown and emerged as the surprise package of the tournament.

Pitted in a difficult group prior to the tournament, Madagascar finished as leaders of Group B ahead of Nigeria, Guinea, as well as fellow debutants Burundi.

They caught the eye of many in their final group game against the Super Eagles where they surprisingly emerged as 2-0 winners.

From there on, they deservedly went on to beat D.R Congo on penalties in the round of 16 after the two sides had drawn 2-2 after full time plus extra time.

The dream continued into the quarter-finals but sadly ended following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia who appeared to be far superior compared to the debutants of the tournament.

Having returned home to Madagascar, the Barea were welcomed in style as the entire team paraded throughout the capital city of Antananarivo.

The team goes into the books of the country as heroes even though they could not win the trophy. They won the hearts of the entire population of their country and will be celebrated forever.