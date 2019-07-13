GFA Presidential Hopeful Osei Kweku Palmer Congratulates 'AUGUSCO' For Winning 2019 NSMQ

Ghana FA presidential hopeful and a former tutor of St. Augustine’s College, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Parma, has congratulated the College for emerging winners of this year’s National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

St. Augustine’s College popularly known as AUGUSCO pulled a stunning performance at the finals.

The school won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter’s SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

AUGUSCO was eager to add a second to the trophy they last won in 2007. They flaunted their strength over the two challengers and finished the contest.

Parma who is also a past student of PERSCO and a former tutor of AUGUSCO believes the ‘Omnia Vincit Labor’ lads deserve laurels for exhibiting knowledge and captivating performance as well as proper sportsmanship.

“I commend the teachers and all teams that competed in this year’s event from all over the country and also express my appreciation of how successful the quiz competition has been. I, therefore, hope the major interest generated would refocus and redefine attitudes in strengthening science and maths education in Ghana,” he told Starrfm.com.gh

“I congratulate the organisers of the academic competition, all the competing teams as well their teachers, who devoted valuable efforts to the success of this event,” he added.

The National Science and Maths Quiz is delineated to promote the study of science and mathematics but this has been a remarkable event competition that sought to bring to senior high school students in Ghana a unique nostalgic feeling.