Accra Hearts of Oak New Umbro Jerseys Selling Like Hot Cake

Accra Hearts of Oak have outdoored their new Umbro kits on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The unveiling ceremony was well attended and officials, supporters, fans and well-wishers showed their love by purchasing the new colourful UMBRO jerseys.

After a staunch supporter had bought the first auctioned shirt at 1,000ghc, CEO of Tema Youth caused a stir by signing a cheque for 20,000ghc to buy and show his support for the Hearts of Oak renaissance.

Hearts CEO Fred Moore said the club loves the quality that is why they are the best in the country and wear the quality brand.

Mr Frederick Moore, who was delighted with the unveiling of the jersey, said the unveiling marks a new beginning for the club and also excite fans of the club.

''It's a wonderful day for all Phobians fans and I know many supporters are happy with the unveiling of the jersey and credit has to go the Board Chairman of the club and my predecessors.

''We made a right choice in choosing the right brand and Umbro is one of the top brands in world football and I must say we are lucky to have Umbro and I am sure they would certainly also be proud of having us,'' he said.

Mr. Moore said the price of the jersey was comparatively cheap considering the price of other jerseys and believes the supporters would be able to afford it considering its quality.

He also warned against duplication of the jerseys as perpetrators would be harshly dealt with when found culpable.

Kim Grant, Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, said he was hopeful the new jerseys would make a new era for the club and the partnership with Umbro a fruitful one.

It would be recalled that former Managing Director of the club, Mark Daniel Noonan inked a deal with the English sportswear brand in 2018 that is now a reality with Umbro kitting the Ghanaian superpowers for the next three soccer seasons.

Accra Hearts Of Oak join a list of big European clubs kitted by Umbro including Goodison Park outfit, Everton FC.

The English national team also dons Umbro.

Supporters of the club are paying an average of USD30 (160ghc) in order to access the replica kits available at the Phobian Shop at the Hearts Secretariat in Accra, Ghana.