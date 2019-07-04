'Black Stars Needs Rebuilding After AFCON 2019' - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, a former Youth and Sports Minister, has insisted that the handlers of the senior national team, the Black Stars must get rid of old players and start to rebuild a new team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The current Black Stars team has the likes of Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah who have been in the team over the past years.

But according to the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, believes the likes of Samuel Owusu, Yaw Yeboah among other players ready to do a better job to help the Black Stars.

"I think the Black Stars needs rebuild after this years tournament," he told Asempa FM.

"Players who have played the Africa Cup of Nations four times must all stay away from the team to allow new players to take over the team.

"We have the likes of Yaw Yeboah, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu among other players that are ready to play for the country and when is done, trust me, we will do something magical on the continent," he added.

Samuel Owusu and Kwabena Owusu have been impressive in the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

Both players featured in Ghana's final game against Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.