Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria – Debutants Stun Super Eagles In Alexandria

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Madagascar celebrating their victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Alexandria
JUL 1, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS
Madagascar celebrating their victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Alexandria

The Barea of Madagascar has stunned the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 2-0 victory over in Alexandria to book their qualification to the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The debutants who had been touted as underdogs even before the start of the tournament defied all odds to brush aside the formal champions in an exciting match at the Alexandria Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A goal in each half was enough to help Madagascar make history as far as the continental showpiece is concerned.

After playing at an equal level with Nigeria in the early parts of the first half, the Barea’s upped their game and found a way past their opponent on the 13th minute. Attacker Lalaina Nomenjanahary took advantage of a defensive blunder from Leon Balogun and went round Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi before slotting his shot into the back of an empty net.

Madagascar grew in confidence as the match progressed and made their dominance count again in the second half when they scored their second goal. Pacey winger Carolus Andriamahitsinoro saw his free-kick deflect into the back of the net on the 73rd minute.

From there on the victors defended very well on top of some good inter-passing play to deny Nigeria the opportunity of threatening their goal area. The match eventually ended with Madagascar winning with the two-goal cushion.

They finish top of Group B after amassing 7 points ahead of the Super Eagles who come in second with 6 points. Both teams have progressed into the round of 16 and could be joined by Guinea who finished third and with 4 points.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line