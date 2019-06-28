Ethiopian Referee Bamlak Wayesa To Officiate Ghana-Cameroon Clash

Top Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa has been selected to officiate Ghana’s second group F clash against Cameroon in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

The Black Stars are set to lock horns with the Indomitable Lions in what will be a cracking fixture in the second round of group matches in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

According to organizers of the CAF sanctioned tournament, 38-year old referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa will be in the middle of the park to adjudicate the fixture.

He will be assisted by Mohammed Abdullah Ibrahim from Sudan and Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot from Kenya.

The fourth official for the match is Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria whiles Manuel Irenio Lopes Nascimento from Guinea Bissau will be playing the role of the match commissioner.

General Coordinator for the game will be Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia.

The match which will be played at the Ismailia Stadium tomorrow will kick off at 17:00GMT.