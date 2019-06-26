26.06.2019 Cup of Nations AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Set New Record By Emerging As Ghana's All Time AFCON To Goal Scorer By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS André Ayew became Ghana's all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations following his strike in the side’s 2-2 draw with Benin in the opening game of the 2019 edition in Egypt on Tuesday.Prior to the continental football showpiece at the Ismailia Stadium, the Black Stars skipper was tied with Asamoah Gyan on eight goals apiece.However, the 29-year-old steered clear away from the Kayserispor striker after drawing Ghana level with a low drive in the 9th minute in the victory over the Squirrels.Ghana went ahead to draw the match 2-2 with their West Africa counterparts after playing a large part of the second half with ten men courtesy John Boye’s 65th minute sending off.Ghana's Afcon top scorers list below;André Ayew - 9Asamoah Gyan - 8Osei Kofi - 7Wilberforce Mfum, George Alhassan, Abedi Pele - 6Ghana will engage Cameroon in their second group game on June 29. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
