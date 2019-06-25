Derrick Kwakye 'Asoka' Wins Eagle Extra Stout's Ashanti Challenge Armwrestling

Derrick Kwakye, popularly referred to as Asoka, successfully defended his title as the third edition of Ashanti Regional Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling took place over the weekend at Janet & Sons Pub in Krofrom, Kumasi.

The highly-anticipated event went down in the Ashanti regional capital and it received massive participation from the locals including Saouod Omar who was born and raised in Ghana but with European descent, but Asoka proved why he is regarded as one of the few national assets.

Following a pulsating encounter from new entrants Saouod and others, he retained his belt in the heavyweight division before picking the overall title of the night.

He won the Men's 91-105Kg, paving way for him to face old rival Bosiako Antwi aka MACCA who was seeking a revenge following a defeat he suffered in the past.

However, despite doubts about Asoka's potentials against his old foe, he won the day in two rounds, resisting any attempts to succumb to the bulwark defence posed by the heavily-built MACCA once again to the admiration of the on looking spectators.

Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) president Charles Osei-Asibey encouraged the youth in the region to partake in the fast growing sport since he believes it could take them to places they never dreamt of in the future.

"Just like football, Armwrestling has a national team in the country and they will represent us later this year at the Africa edition so the youth must take it serious," he said.

"It is an opportunity to also make a living and name for yourself. This can take you to higher places that you probably didn't even had in mind one day," he added.

The Africa Armwrestling challenge is expected to take place in Mali laterthis year before the world's edition holds in Poland.

Full winners of the Ashanti Challenge:

Women

Gold - Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah

Silver - Yasmin Kadri

Men, 60-70Kg

Gold - Wisdom Abromekyi

Silver - Gordon Adusei

Men, 71-80Kg

Gold - Prince Afum

Silver - Godwin Sackey

Men, 81-90Kg

Gold - Edward Asamoah

Silver - Derrick Mensah

Men, 91-105Kg

Gold - Derrick Kwakye "ASOKA"

Silver - Saouod Omar

Ashanti Regional Champion

Gold - Derrick Kwakye aka "ASOKA"

Silver - Bosiako Antwi aka "MACCA"