First African Beach Games in Cape Verde Sal 2019 …Ghana Places Second In Beach Volleyball

Ghana's performance at the just ended Sal 2019 Beach Games has been rated as good and impressive.

Ghana was represented by 8 athletes competing in Freestyle Football (1), Basketball (3), Beach volleyball (3) and Karate do Kata (1).

Ghana missed (bronze) medals in Freestyle Football and Basketball by inches. In Beach volleyball, Ghana featuring Kelvin Carboo and Samuel Essilfie beat Morocco, the African Champions at the semi-final but missed the gold losing to Mozambique.

Team Ghana travelled with 3 officials including the Chef du Mission/president of Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Stephen Asante Bekoe, Press Attache Michael Okuley and NSA Deputy Director Majeed Bawa.

How Ghana Fared:

1. Karate do Kata - 4th

2. Freestyle Football- 4th

3. 3 aside Basketball- quarterfinals.

4. Volleyball- Silver medal.

Ghana participated in only 4 out of the 11 stipulated disciplines. Congrats Team Ghana

Ghana placed 15th out of 42 countries who participated.. 54 countries were supposed to compete.. 18 countries were represented on the medals table.

In Beach Soccer, the Bronze went to Cape Verde who beat Nigeria 5-4

For the Gold, Marocco beat Senegal 3-1 in a titanic clash of champions.

Men's Final Ranking in Beach volleyball

1. Mozambique

2. Ghana

3.Morocco

4.Angola

5. Kenya

6. Sierra Leone

7. Gambia

8. Tunisia

9. Mauritius

10. Central Africa

11. Sudan

12. Algeria

13. Togo

14. Cape Verde

15. Nigeria

16. Zimbabwe

17. Congo RD

18. South Sudan

Women's Final Ranking

1. Morocco

2. Namibia

3. Kenya

4. Cape Verde

5. Nigeria

6. Mauritius

7. Angola

8. Gambia

9. Sierra Leone

10. Mozambique

11. Algeria

12. Guinea

13. Niger

14. Tanzania

15. RD Congo

16. Guinea Bissau

17. South Sudan