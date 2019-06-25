Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.06.2019 Volleyball

First African Beach Games in Cape Verde Sal 2019 …Ghana Places Second In Beach Volleyball

By Sammy Heywood Okine
First African Beach Games in Cape Verde Sal 2019 …Ghana Places Second In Beach Volleyball
2 HOURS AGO VOLLEYBALL

Ghana's performance at the just ended Sal 2019 Beach Games has been rated as good and impressive.

Ghana was represented by 8 athletes competing in Freestyle Football (1), Basketball (3), Beach volleyball (3) and Karate do Kata (1).

Ghana missed (bronze) medals in Freestyle Football and Basketball by inches. In Beach volleyball, Ghana featuring Kelvin Carboo and Samuel Essilfie beat Morocco, the African Champions at the semi-final but missed the gold losing to Mozambique.

Team Ghana travelled with 3 officials including the Chef du Mission/president of Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Stephen Asante Bekoe, Press Attache Michael Okuley and NSA Deputy Director Majeed Bawa.

How Ghana Fared:
1. Karate do Kata - 4th
2. Freestyle Football- 4th
3. 3 aside Basketball- quarterfinals.
4. Volleyball- Silver medal.
Ghana participated in only 4 out of the 11 stipulated disciplines. Congrats Team Ghana

Ghana placed 15th out of 42 countries who participated.. 54 countries were supposed to compete.. 18 countries were represented on the medals table.

In Beach Soccer, the Bronze went to Cape Verde who beat Nigeria 5-4

For the Gold, Marocco beat Senegal 3-1 in a titanic clash of champions.

Men's Final Ranking in Beach volleyball

1. Mozambique
2. Ghana
3.Morocco
4.Angola
5. Kenya
6. Sierra Leone
7. Gambia
8. Tunisia
9. Mauritius
10. Central Africa
11. Sudan
12. Algeria
13. Togo
14. Cape Verde
15. Nigeria
16. Zimbabwe
17. Congo RD
18. South Sudan
Women's Final Ranking
1. Morocco
2. Namibia
3. Kenya
4. Cape Verde
5. Nigeria
6. Mauritius
7. Angola
8. Gambia
9. Sierra Leone
10. Mozambique
11. Algeria
12. Guinea
13. Niger
14. Tanzania
15. RD Congo
16. Guinea Bissau
17. South Sudan

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

“I Didn’t Carry Any Laptop Away” — Former GEPA Deputy CEO Re...

13 hours ago

UG Saddled With ¢96million Debts To Utility Providers—AG Rep...

13 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line