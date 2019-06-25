First African Beach Games in Cape Verde Sal 2019 …Ghana Places Second In Beach Volleyball
By Sammy Heywood Okine
2 HOURS AGO VOLLEYBALL
Ghana's performance at the just ended Sal 2019 Beach Games has been rated as good and impressive.
Ghana was represented by 8 athletes competing in Freestyle Football (1), Basketball (3), Beach volleyball (3) and Karate do Kata (1).
Ghana missed (bronze) medals in Freestyle Football and Basketball by inches. In Beach volleyball, Ghana featuring Kelvin Carboo and Samuel Essilfie beat Morocco, the African Champions at the semi-final but missed the gold losing to Mozambique.
Team Ghana travelled with 3 officials including the Chef du Mission/president of Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Stephen Asante Bekoe, Press Attache Michael Okuley and NSA Deputy Director Majeed Bawa.
How Ghana Fared: 1. Karate do Kata - 4th 2. Freestyle Football- 4th 3. 3 aside Basketball- quarterfinals. 4. Volleyball- Silver medal. Ghana participated in only 4 out of the 11 stipulated disciplines. Congrats Team Ghana
Ghana placed 15th out of 42 countries who participated.. 54 countries were supposed to compete.. 18 countries were represented on the medals table.
In Beach Soccer, the Bronze went to Cape Verde who beat Nigeria 5-4
For the Gold, Marocco beat Senegal 3-1 in a titanic clash of champions.
Men's Final Ranking in Beach volleyball
1. Mozambique 2. Ghana 3.Morocco 4.Angola 5. Kenya 6. Sierra Leone 7. Gambia 8. Tunisia 9. Mauritius 10. Central Africa 11. Sudan 12. Algeria 13. Togo 14. Cape Verde 15. Nigeria 16. Zimbabwe 17. Congo RD 18. South Sudan Women's Final Ranking 1. Morocco 2. Namibia 3. Kenya 4. Cape Verde 5. Nigeria 6. Mauritius 7. Angola 8. Gambia 9. Sierra Leone 10. Mozambique 11. Algeria 12. Guinea 13. Niger 14. Tanzania 15. RD Congo 16. Guinea Bissau 17. South Sudan
