Felix Annan Congratulates Kotoko After For Beating Hearts On Sunday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has congratulated the team for beating Hearts of oak on Sunday, June 16, 2019, to progress into the final of their tier 1 of the Normalization Committee C Special Competition.

Annan who is the first choice goalkeeper for the Porcupine Warriors is currently away with the Black Stars in Dubai where they are preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In his absence, Coach CK Akonnor and his side managed to raid the Accra Sports Stadium, beating their arch rivals 5-4 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

Felix Annan after the match took to his official Twitter page to congratulate his team. In a short video, the player is spotted on celebration mode where he is joined by other members of the Black Stars who have the Kumasi based side at Heart.

Having progressed into the final, Kotoko has set up a date with Karela United who also beat Obuasi Ashanti Gold at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.