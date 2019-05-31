Police Escorted Schalke 04 Star, Rabbi Matondo For Insulting Stewardess

The German football team, Schalke 04 young star Rabbi Matondo (18). At the departure of the training camp of the Welsh national team in Portugal, the winger, position player of the Royal Blues (Schalke 04) according to broadcaster BBC was disengaged. In the end, the Welshman was led away by the police.

Rabbi Matondo did not want to buckle up for the start

It was reported that on the flight from Faro (Portugal) to Bristol (Great Britain), the football professional, according to fellow passengers boasted that he did not buckle up. Even at the request of a stewardess, Matondo reportedly did not initially. Finally, the cabin crew should have closed the belt of the footballer, so that the machine could start in Faro.

According to the English media, Matondo, who came from Manchester City to FC Schalke for ten million euros, felt offended in his honor. When the stewardess later served drinks over the clouds, he is said to have insulted her twice as a "slut".

Three policemen took Rabbi Matondo off the plane

The incident had consequences: After landing in Bristol, Matondo was escorted by three police officers from the Easyjet machine, while the other passengers had to wait as they left the plane. The airline "Easy Jet" confirmed a deployment of the police, but without mentioning the name Matondo.

For the FC Schalke 04 the matter is done with it. "We see no need to react, because the player is also with the Welsh national team," said a spokesman for the club of the German Press Agency.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)