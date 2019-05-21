Woyome Calls For Calm Amidst Black Stars Captaincy Brouhaha

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Committee on Youth, Sports, and Culture, Honorable Kobena Mensah Woyome has called for calm amidst the ongoing Black Stars captaincy brouhaha which has arisen following Asamoah Gyan’s decision to retire from the national team.

The Black Stars captain on Monday shocked the whole country with news of his retirement from international football with just a month to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

This latest development has led to many expressing concerns about whether indeed Ghana can go to Egypt next month and adequately compete with the rest of Africa in search of a 5th AFCON title.

Speaking with Class FM on the issue on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Mr. Kobena Mensah Woyome appealed to the Ghanaians, Asamoah Gyan, as well as all the other players to put Ghana first and come together to ensure they go to Egypt with a common goal.

“So let us look at it. How we can calm nerves down because this is not like it has never happened before. No, it has happened before and so it is not a new thing. So I just want people to calm down and look at the bigger picture so that this thing can be resolved and be resolved amicably and move all of us forward in order for us to enjoy the upcoming games”, he noted.

He added, “At this point will want to appeal maybe to the playing body and then more especially to Asamoah Gyan and then maybe to also all the others who will probably be making one or two statements in solidarity of one party or the other. It is too dangerous. Let us look at Ghana first. Let us begin to look at what is ahead of us. Let’s look at what it is and the role.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan is set to return in the country tonight ahead of a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tomorrow. The agenda for the meeting is to find a solution to what has developed into a big problem in the last 24 hours.