Asamoah Gyan To Recind Decision To Retire From Black Stars - Reports

Informational reaching Modernghana.com suggest that Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan is set to rescind his decision from the Black Stars.

On Monday, May 20, the Kayserispor forward issued a statement of retiring from the national team on basis of captaincy issues.

With less than a month to the start of Africa's prestigious tournament, it has emerged that the 33-year-old will be made the general captain whiles Andre Ayew will lead the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, upon consultations, the former Sunderland forward was not happy with the decision of the coach and has therefore decided to retire from the national team prematurely.

But reports available to Modernghana.com says the Black Stars Management Committee and the technical team will meet to discuss on bringing the Asamoah Gyan back to the national team before the start of the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah is yet to name his squad for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.