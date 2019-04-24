CONFIRMED: Special Competition Midweek Matches To Kickoff At 15:30GMT

Organizers of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition has agreed for matches to kickoff at 15:30GMT.

The decision follows complaints from some coaches indicating that players have been struggling to perform at their best due to the harsh weather they have to play in when matches kickoff at 15:00GMT.

After weeks of deliberations, the organizers have finally opted to change the kickoff time in a bid to get players to play under friendly conditions better than what they used to play in.

Speaking to ‘Nimde3’ FM ahead of Match Week 7 matches tomorrow, a member of the NC special competition, Augustine Arhinful shared that they have decided to push the kickoff time for midweek matches to 15:30GMT.

“We have agreed to play the midweek matches in the ongoing Normalization committee tournament 3:30 pm because of the weather”, He said.

Below are the midweek fixtures coming on tomorrow, April 24, 2019.