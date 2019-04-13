Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo Appointed Black Queens Head Coach

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Black Queens’ assistant coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, as the new head coach of the female senior national team.

The appointment of the former Black Queens defender takes immediate effect with a mandate to prepare the team to participate in the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Women’s Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire in May.

Confirming her new job to Graphic Sports Online, Mercy revealed that the team would begin camping in Cape Coast on Monday, April 15.

Incidentally, she happens to be the same trainer who led the Queens to win the maiden edition of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire in February last year.

According to the coach, she opted for Ampem-Darkoa Ladies’ coach, Nana Joe Adarkwa, as her assistant, with Raymond Fenny as the new goalkeepers’ trainer for the Queens after serving with the Black Princesses for some time.

However, whether Mercy will be maintained as the Queens head coach for a long-term depends on the team’s performance in the upcoming WAFU tournament.

The eight-nation championship has Ghana drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Mali and Nigeria.

Group A, on the other hand, comprises hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Niger and Senegal.