NC Special Cup: Kotoko Win Ashanti Derby, Hearts Back To Winning Ways

Matchday 4 of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup played saw Kotoko maintain their lead at the top of Zone A with victory over AshantiGold, Hearts of Oak bounce back to winning ways, and WAFA end Karela United’s unbeaten run in Zone B.

Fatawu Safiu scored a second-half brace as Asante Kotoko defeated regional rivals AshantiGold 2-0 in Kumasi. The Miners who had not conceded in their opening three games let in two goals in the last 15 minutes against Kotoko to suffer their first defeat of the competition.

In a game of two halves, goalkeeper Felix Annan produced an incredible performance in the first half to prevent Ashgold from scoring. Kotoko were the better side in the second half. They created chances which were converted by Safiu.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak recovered from back to back defeats on the road to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1. Joseph Esso scored the two goals for the Phobians with Bright Lukman grabbing the consolation for Dwarfs.

Esso opened the scoring for Hearts in the first minute. The striker finished brilliantly after running unto a through pass from Obeng Jnr. He doubled the lead before half time when he rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted home.

WAFA continued their impressive home form as they ended Karela United’s unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory at the Red Bull Academy in Sogakope.

In other games, Medeama beat Bechem United 3-2, Aduana stunned Chelsea 1-0 in Berekum and Elmina Sharks played out a goalless draw with Liberty Professionals.

Inter Allies’ clash with Dreams FC will come off on Thursday at the Tema Park.

The top two teams in each zone will face off in the playoff to determine the winner who will represent Ghana in the Caf Champions League next season.