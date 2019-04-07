McDan Takes Tennis A Notch Higher

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group Company Limited, Dr Daniel McKorley has stated that the successful hosting of the ITF World Tennis Tour was the beginning of good things to happen to the sport.

The McDan boss' unflinching support for tennis in the last five years earned Ghana the ITF certification and the rights to host the three-week prestigious competitions at the Accra Stadium Tennis Court.

He expressed joy after witnessing last Saturday's juniors showpiece saying, " This is just the beginning, five years ago, l stood here and promised that McDan will take tennis high.

"Today, l am glad to let you know that we are on course. A week has just gone by with a keenly contested junior tennis; we have another two weeks for an expected exciting tennis encounters here.

"We need more competitions to keep our players on their toes and for this particular tourney, it helps the players by way of building their points.

"Tennis is business, it is big and we will continue to support it till it places Ghana up there. I thank Twellium Industries Limited for believing in our dream and the other corporate institutions like Interplast, Palace Decor, Fox, Hollard Insurance, Ann Natural Mineral water, for coming on board.

Mathis Bondaz confirmed his status as one of the world's best young players with a stunning victory over Seychelles Damien Laporte to lift the Accra ITF 7 World Junior Circuit trophy for the boys singles.

Bondaz, unseeded player from France gave a display of breathtaking quality to triumph 6-4,6-3 in two hours and 10 minutes.

"He's had a great tournament and I wish we have many more tough matches in the coming month,” said Bondaz of Damien Laporte.

The crowd were treated to several baseline rallies in the opening stages with Laporte breaking serve for 2-0 only to surrender his advantage immediately.

In the girls' finals, Chinese Han Shi beat Egyptian Hagar Ramadan to win her first ITF Junior Circuit title. For a 13-year-old, Han Shi displayed amazing focus throughout the week and never lost a set.

In the girls doubles final France based Astride Cirotte paired with Martha Makantasi from Greece to oust Danish Charlotte Mosbaek Ellegaard and Russian Olga Mishenina 6-2,6-2.

Boys doubles winners were Indian Lumba Eshaan and Egyptian Youssef Nabil. Polish Marcel Politowicz and Boris Stastny from the Czech Republic were finalists. (6-4,7-5).

The one week tourney received sponsorship from Mcdan Group of com companies, with support from Vitamilk and Rosswoodghana Co. Ltd, Hollard, Coconut Grove Hotels.

The three-week tennis fiesta continues this week to Saturday.