Football News | Apr 3, 2019 Pele Hospitalised With Strong Fever In Paris Reuters Brazil football legend Pele was hospitalised in Paris late on Tuesday, although he is not in a life-threatening condition, RMC Sport reported on its website.Pele was admitted to hospital "as a precaution" with a strong fever after earlier attending a social function in Paris with French player Kylian Mbappe, RMC Sport reported.The three-time World Cup winner was a special guest on Tuesday at an event organised by a Swiss watchmaker in a Parisian hotel, where he met Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe became second only to Pele as the youngest player to score in a World Cup final last July in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.Pele tweeted at the time: "If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again."Mbappe responded to that saying: "The King will always remain King."Pele was with Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night in ParisGetty ImagesTheir meeting was initially planned for last November, but the 78-year-old's poor health at the time meant the event had to be put back.Speaking on Tuesday about his meeting with Mbappe, a relaxed Pele joked: "I think he is envying me, that's why he is trying to emulate me."His style, the way he is playing, is Latino. Even Brazilian I would say. It's a shame he did not play for Santos (Pele's former club). But it's not too late."Pele scored twice in the 5-2 World Cup final win over Sweden in 1958, going on to win two further World Cups with Brazil in 1962 and 1970.A representative for Pele in Brazil could not immediately be reached for comment.
Pele Hospitalised With Strong Fever In Paris
Brazil football legend Pele was hospitalised in Paris late on Tuesday, although he is not in a life-threatening condition, RMC Sport reported on its website.
Pele was admitted to hospital "as a precaution" with a strong fever after earlier attending a social function in Paris with French player Kylian Mbappe, RMC Sport reported.
The three-time World Cup winner was a special guest on Tuesday at an event organised by a Swiss watchmaker in a Parisian hotel, where he met Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe became second only to Pele as the youngest player to score in a World Cup final last July in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.
Pele tweeted at the time: "If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again."
Mbappe responded to that saying: "The King will always remain King."
Pele was with Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night in ParisGetty Images
Their meeting was initially planned for last November, but the 78-year-old's poor health at the time meant the event had to be put back.
Speaking on Tuesday about his meeting with Mbappe, a relaxed Pele joked: "I think he is envying me, that's why he is trying to emulate me.
"His style, the way he is playing, is Latino. Even Brazilian I would say. It's a shame he did not play for Santos (Pele's former club). But it's not too late."
Pele scored twice in the 5-2 World Cup final win over Sweden in 1958, going on to win two further World Cups with Brazil in 1962 and 1970.
A representative for Pele in Brazil could not immediately be reached for comment.