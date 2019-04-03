Pele Hospitalised With Strong Fever In Paris

Brazil football legend Pele was hospitalised in Paris late on Tuesday, although he is not in a life-threatening condition, RMC Sport reported on its website.

Pele was admitted to hospital "as a precaution" with a strong fever after earlier attending a social function in Paris with French player Kylian Mbappe, RMC Sport reported.

The three-time World Cup winner was a special guest on Tuesday at an event organised by a Swiss watchmaker in a Parisian hotel, where he met Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe became second only to Pele as the youngest player to score in a World Cup final last July in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow.

Pele tweeted at the time: "If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again."

Mbappe responded to that saying: "The King will always remain King."

Pele was with Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday night in ParisGetty Images

Their meeting was initially planned for last November, but the 78-year-old's poor health at the time meant the event had to be put back.

Speaking on Tuesday about his meeting with Mbappe, a relaxed Pele joked: "I think he is envying me, that's why he is trying to emulate me.

"His style, the way he is playing, is Latino. Even Brazilian I would say. It's a shame he did not play for Santos (Pele's former club). But it's not too late."

Pele scored twice in the 5-2 World Cup final win over Sweden in 1958, going on to win two further World Cups with Brazil in 1962 and 1970.

A representative for Pele in Brazil could not immediately be reached for comment.