BodyBuilding | Mar 26, 2019

Forester Osei Wins Gold At African Seniors Weightlifting Championship

Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana’s Forester Osei won gold at the just ended African Seniors Weightlifting Championship in Libya.

The African Seniors Weightlifting Championship in Libya is a 2020 Olympic qualifier in Tokyo, and his feat, puts Ghana in a better position towards qualifying for the weightlifting category of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Mr. Forester Osei, during his participation in the Championship, showed, strength, agility and commitment to make the nation proud.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) and the media congratulates him for a stellar performance which has won him a gold medal.

By Sammy Heywood Okine

