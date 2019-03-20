Modern Ghana logo

Football News | Mar 20, 2019

Amos Frimpong Backs CK Akonnor To Retain Kotoko Job

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Captain for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Amos Frimpong is backing Charles Kwablah Akonnor to continue working as head coach for the Kumasi based side amid speculations of an eminent sacking.

Following the Porcupine Warrior’s exit from the CAF Confederations Cup last weekend, talks of Coach Akonnor’s possible sacking has taken center stage despite many believing he performed remarkably well with the side.

Speaking to Journalist on the issue, Amos Frimpong has revealed that he looks forward to working with the gaffer for the next couple of years. He opines that he is confident CK Akonnor can help the Ghanaian giant achieve great things if given the time and support to work.

“He is a good coach and we have to give him the time to work for the time. I know with time and with support CK can take Kotoko far in the couple of years ahead”, Amos Frimpong shared.

Meanwhile general Manager for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has also rubbished the sack reports in the local media whiles insisting that the former Black Stars player deserves to be applauded for the work he has done with the team so far.

