University Of Cape Coast Makes Ghana Proud At African University Games

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) were declared overall winners of the 2019 maiden African Universities Games in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ghanaian University topped both male and female divisions with 10 gold, 7 silver, and 8 bronze medals to win the students sports festival.

Astute University of Egypt placed second with 3 gold as the University of Ghana, Legon and University of Development Studies (UDS) at Tamale both grabbed 2 gold medals apiece.

Reports reaching Yours Truly say the UCC team were elated with their victory and promised to defend.

One of the students from the University who plays Table Tennis for Ghana, Derek Abrefa said the secret of UCC is hard training as all the sports students are stars in their own rights and make sure they obey instructions of their leaders and trainers.

He commended the UCC team and urged them to train harder to make Ghana proud again.