Amos Frimpong Admits Yacouba’s Absence Will Be A Huge Loss For Kotoko

Captain for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Amos Frimpong has admitted that the absence of danger man Sogne Yacouba from the team’s setup will be a huge blow for the side going into their final group match against Zambian giants Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Burkinabe import picked up a yellow card in their last match against Al Hilal last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and that has rendered him suspended for that do or die clash to be played this weekend.

Sogne Yacouba has been one of the best players for the Porcupine Warriors in this year Confederations cup. Not only has he netted twice and made a couple of fine assists, he has been the tormentor in chief for the Kumasi based side as well.

Speaking on the forwards suspension at the Kotoko International Airport Yesterday before the team departed the shores of Ghana for Zambia, Amos Frimpong shared that Yacouba’s absence presents a difficult task to Kotoko as he has been one of their stand out players in the competition.

Amos is however confident the other forwards in the team will be equally ready to take their chances and step up to deliver on the day to help the team book their qualification to the knockout phase of the competition.

“He is the leading attacker for the team and without Yacouba it will be a very difficult task for Kotoko. It is also an opportunity for some of the strikers and they are also ready for the game. They will also give their best for the qualification to be secured on Sunday”, Amos Frimpong shared.

Zesco will host Kotoko on Sunday March 17 2019. The Ghanaian club needs to win at all cost against their opponents and hope that Al Hilal defeats Nkana Red Devils to ensure they progress from the group.