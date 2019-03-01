McDan Moves Fist of Fury Boxing to Tamale on 6 March

The crowd pulling McDan Boxing series moves to a higher level as the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) lends its full support to spread the promotion of the sport and unearth more talents.

Mr. George Lamptey, the GABF President said the McDan Boxing series is being supported by Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing to unearth boxing talents to represent the nation at international competition.

He expressed that Ghana wants to perform well at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo and the All African Games in 2019 and 2023 which would be hosted in Ghana, so the GABF is going round the whole nation to select the most promising boxers who have potential to become world champions.

He commended Dr. Dan MacKorley aka McDan for his interest in boxing and Tennis and developing the youth.

According to George Lamptey, the Black Bombers have been selected but if any potential is discovered in the north, he or she would be added to the team.

“We are very serious and want to motivate the boys, so we must thank McDan for his support for Ghana Boxing” I will personally be there to watch the fights,” he said.

The event takes place at the Tamale Jubilee Park on March 6, Independence Day.