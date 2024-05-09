ModernGhana logo
We needed the win at all cost against Berekum Chelsea, says Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara has commended his players for their victory over Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Phobians ended their five games winless run with a 3-0 win against Chelsea at the Golden City Park with Hamza Issah, Linda Mtange and Kasim Cisse scoring for the Rainbow Club.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Ivorian tactician said his team went all out for the win because they needed the three points at all costs.

“I expected to win but three goals that’s football. You can win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 and that’s it. We needed the three points,” coach Aboubakar Ouattara said.

Not surprised by the big winning margin, the Hearts of Oak coach said his players are often unable to win games because of mental issues.

He said he is working on the psyche of his players to get them to win more games.

“Our issue is a mental problem. The boys are starting to understand because there are some people who want to pollute the minds of some players,” coach Aboubakar Ouattara bemoaned.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak will now prepare for their Matchday 30 clash against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

