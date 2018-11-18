AFCON 2019 Qualifiers:Ethiopia 0 : 2 Ghana [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Stars of Ghan have brightened its chances of participating next year’s African Cup of Nations a major boost after defeating Ethiopia 2:0 in Addis Ababa to move close to leaders Kenya.

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew was the hero of the day as his first-half double was enough to hand the Black Stars the much-needed victory.

Jordan fired the Black Stars into an early lead in the 2nd minute of the game and he took the game beyond the Ethiopians when he converted a penalty midway in the first half.

The referee awarded Ghana the penalty after Emmanuel Boateng was brought down, and Jordan calmly slotted in the goal.

Highlights below...



Ghana are now on three six points, just a point behind leaders Kenya ahead of a potential decider with Kenya in Ghana next year.