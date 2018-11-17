2019 AFCON Qualifiers: 'Repeat 5-0 Thrashing Of Ethiopia Again' - Prez. Akuffo Addo Urges Black Stars Players

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the president of Ghana has called on the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana to repeat the 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia in Kumasi in Addis Ababa.

It would be recalled that Ghana wallopped the Ethiopians 5:0 in the first round of qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Nana Akuffo Addo, who is currently in Ethiopia for the Africa Union summit met the playing body and the technical team ahead of the AFCON qualifier against the Walias on Sunday.

"We beat them 5-0 at our home. Isn't it? That is in Kumasi. So, you have to repeat it in front of their home fans," he said.

He also charged the players to qualify for AFCON 2019, and possibly end Ghana's 36-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

"It's been long since we won the AFCON trophy. The last time we did was in 1982, that is a very long time. So I urge you guys to work hard for us to win it this time around."

"You have a famous coach and I am here to wish you good luck," he concluded.

Ghana are third in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, with two games less after the doubleheader against Sierra Leone was cancelled last month.

The first two teams in each group automatically qualify for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.