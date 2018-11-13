Maxwell Konadu Debunks Claims Kwadwo Asamoah Pulled Out Of AFCON Qualifier Over The Return Of Ayews

Maxwell Konadu has rubbished reports that Kwadwo Asamoah pulled out from Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Ethiopia due to the of the return of the Ayew brothers.

Asamoah, 29, was confirmed by the Ghana Football Association confirmed that the Inter Milan ace had pulled out of the team to face Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on November 18th due to an injury he suffered last week.

The former Juventus star enjoyed 90 minutes of action over the weekend as Inter Milan lost to Atlanta 4:1, raising a few eyebrows after he reported himself as injured for the international assignment.

However, reports have gone viral that the talented midfielder has pulled out from the squad due to the return of the Ayew brothers but the Black Stars assistant coach has rubbished such claims.

"The invitation got to Kwadwo Asamoah two weeks ago, he would have proposed not coming if indeed the Ayews are the reason," Konadu told Otec FM.

"He knew the Ayew brothers will come. So, I don't think that is the reason.

"You can't run a national team if you always come out with issues being discussed with the players, we have to protect their privacy," he added.

The Ayew brothers are returning to the senior national team after last playing in the 1-1 draw against Congo in the World Cup qualifier last year.