Ghanaian Duo Anthony Annan And Evans Mensah Clinches Finland League With HJK Helsinki

Ghana’s duo of Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah have won the Finland league with HJK Helsinki on Saturday.

The club dismantled TPS 4:0 to clinched their eighth league title in a decade.

HJK went into their final league game as runaway champions with a four-point lead.

Anthony Annan played full throttle whiles former Inter Allies and Black Satellites player, Evans Mensah, was unused.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs midfield kingpin featured 27 times this season and racked up a total of 48 appearances, scoring 3 goals since he joined in 2016 whiles Evans Mensah who joined in 2016 on loan from Ghana premier league side Inter Allies has also played 47 games with 12 goals to his name.

HJK Helsinki have now successfully defended the title and will play in the qualification rounds of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

Klubi have now won eight out of ten league championships since 2009 with the exception of 2015 and 2016.