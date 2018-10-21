Midfielder Ernestina Abambilla signs for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki Ladies

Ghana youth international Ernestina Abambila has joined Greek side Aris Thessaloniki Ladies for the 2018-19 Hellenic Women's League.

Abambilla, 19, has one-year deal deal will see her help Aris Thessaloniki Ladies clinch the domestic title for a slot in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Takoradi-born will be played for her second European club having represented Belarusian side FC Minsk where she became the first Ghanaian to score in the Champions League

In 2016, Abambila signed a two-year contract with Youngstown State University in the United States.

