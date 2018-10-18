Emmanuel Boateng Trains With Levante Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash [VIDEO]

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Boateng had a successful training with his teammates ahead of their Saturday crucial Laliga game against giants Real Madrid in Spanish La Liga.

The 22-year-old has not been in action due to an injury he suffered in the early stage of the season.

However, he was named in Kwesi Appiah's 23 man squad for the AFCON third round qualifiers against Sierra Leone which was eventually cancelled by FIFA.

Boateng is expected to be named in Levante's starting line up after regaining full fitness.

Julen Lopetegui and his side host Levante at the Santiago Bernabéu and the Ghanaian will be hoping to deepens the woes of the club.