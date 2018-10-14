Afro-Arab boss Salam Amadu wins Sports Personality of the Year at Forty under 40 awards night

The Chief Executive Officer of Soccer Time Africa and Chairman of Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadu was awarded the Sports man of the year at the 2018 edition of the 40 under 40 Achievers Awards.

The ceremony which was held at the plush Kempensiki Hotel in Accra saw the business mogul awarded for his efforts and contributions to the development of sports in Ghana.

The awards seeks to honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals' impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

The Forty under 40 awards scheme is organised by Xodus communications, handlers of the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

