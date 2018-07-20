Derrick Luckassen Recounts Difficult Debut Season At PSV; Hopes To Make A Mark In Upcoming Campaign

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has set his sights on flourishing in the upcoming campaign for PSV Eindhoven following his difficult debut season at the club.

Luckassen joined the Philip Stadion outfit at the start of last term on a four-year contract from AZ Alkmaar.

But the 23-year-old failed to establish himself as a regular, making 19 appearances - 10 as a substitute - as the club clinched the Eredivisie league.

"Nevertheless, I enjoyed the title and the party. I take the positive points with me. "

"My teammates and everyone at the club, I totally granted it, if that's clear. Perhaps I needed this phase in my life to become stronger and to benefit later in my career. "

"Sitting on the couch, it was eating at me. I was not good at it, but I think that for a sportsman is also quite normal. Yet I have continued to fight. I do not really take another year. That has nothing to do with the club or the players, but it is bad for my own development as a player.

"I will work on it later in the base. At AZ I have also experienced such a period and I came out stronger. Also by trainer John van den Brom, with whom I felt good. With a combination of humour and hard work, we beat through the seasons."

