Champions League: Vinicius scores twice as Real draw 2-2 at Bayern

By BBC
Football News Vinicius Junior has scored five goals in his past eight matches for Real Madrid
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Vinicius Junior scored twice as Real Madrid came away with a draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian took advantage of two errors from Bayern defender Kim Min-jae - beating him for pace and slotting a shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the opener before the South Korean fouled Rodrygo in the box and Vinicius put away the resulting penalty.

England captain Harry Kane had netted a penalty of his own, beating goalkeeper Andriy Lunin early in the second half after Jamal Musiala was tripped by Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Minutes before, team-mate Leroy Sane had struck a thunderous effort inside the near post, cancelling out Vinicius' opener.

Control of the game switched hands as Bayern had failed to take advantage of their early dominance before Vinicius was played in behind by a clever Toni Kroos through ball.

Having had six shots and over 60% possession in the first 20 minutes - the best of the chances falling to Sane and Kane - Bayern were behind against the run of play.

But a ruthless four-minute period in the second half turned the game around and the German giants regained their momentum.

They put Real under pressure and were perhaps unfortunate not to have extended their lead.

Kim's mistake - a needless tug on Rodrygo's shirt in the 83rd minute - allowed Real back into the game and they return to the Bernabeu Stadium with home advantage in next Wednesday's second leg.

