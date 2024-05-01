Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku named Leicester City's Young Player of the season

01.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghana international, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been named men’s Young Players of the Season at Leicester City.

The talented youngster joined the English Championship side last summer on a season-long loan move from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP.

After making 39 league appearances, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has scored six goals and provided 13 assists.

His impressive performances and goal involvement have been key in Leicester City’s promotion back to the English Premier League.

Today at the club’s end-of-season gala, the 20-year-old Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been voted men’s Young Player of the Season.

Reports indicate that Leicester City are already exploring the option of signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Everyone at the club is happy with the player and believes it will make a lot of sense to secure the services of the forward in a permanent deal.