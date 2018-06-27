David Atanga Starts Pre-Season With Austrian Side Red Bull Salzburg

Ghanaian young forward David Atanga has started pre-season with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old has returned to his parent club after ending his loan contract with Austrian lower side SKN Sankt Pölten.

The Ghanaian started training on Monday as he makes attempts to gatecrash his squad.

He joined his colleagues at the training ground in Taxham.

The winger scored five goals in 13 appearances for SKN Sankt Pölten

